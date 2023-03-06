'Soul destroying' wait for those cut off and left out of 'Coromandel loop'

Colville road between Coromandel and Amodeo Bay was reduced to residential and emergency access only due to major damage.

For a small business stuck outside the Coromandel loop, life is pretty lonely.

During a time of year that previously would have visitors filing through thick and fast, major damage to the regions roading network has left some areas still inaccessible to travellers.

For Anglers Lodge in Amodeo Bay, it has been a waiting game.

Major damage including to the sole road into Amodeo Bay including “underlips and bits of the road half gone and quite a few cracks” meant the accommodation destination was clutching onto depleted customer numbers.

With arterial routes such as SH25a being out of action for up to a year, an alternative path has been pitched to travellers.

But the campaign calling for tourists to travel the Coromandel loop as a scenic detour doesn’t reach Amodeo Bay.

Colville road was “the main thoroughfare” into Amodeo Bay and their “livelihood”, managing director Aaron McFarlane said.

“We are kind of forgotten about up here,” he said.

SUPPLIED The main road to Coromandel Peninsula may be closed, but taking the scenic route has its advantages.

“We fortunately escaped with no severe damage to property, staff or guests, but our roads have been destroyed after the five storms this year that have closed us off, but Cyclone Gabrielle has been the nail in the coffin for Colville Rd with serval slips.”

Following the unprecedented impact caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in early February the fishing lodge was detached and isolated from the rest of the region.

Access to the road was reduced to emergency or residential only, while further disruption was added on Monday morning with the close of SH25 between Whangamata and Hikuwai due to a washout.

This was unwanted news for a tourism business that was craving customers during the peak of summer.

“There are communities like Colville that are still cut off due to the road damage and slips...the roading crews are working on it, but it is a bit soul-destroying patiently waiting for guests to be able to come back here,” McFarlane said.

Stuff The ‘Coromandel loop’ doesn’t reach those in Amodeo bay, leaving them patiently waiting for people to be able to return.

“We purchased the lodge in 2020 before Covid 19 forced us to shut down, so this has been our third year of disaster.”

The economic blow to the Hauraki and Coromandel tourism sector had been brutal with the region experiencing a 30% decline in expenditure which was the most experienced by any region nation-wide.

Local council and businesses were now pleading for holiday-makers to return.

McFarlane said there was “no crystal ball” to project how long the road would be closed.

They had since pivoted to utilising a charter boat service to ferry in tourists from Coromandel to Amodeo Bay rather than by road.

They were also relying on the odd booking or roading crew who would pop in for a stay.

“We are a hugely seasonal area, that relies heavily on tourism and the summer months, so we are trying to pump this idea to keep us going. Please don’t forget about Coromandel during these tough times.”

Waka Kotahi has indicated roading crews were carrying remedial work to restore access for those still cut off.

Aaron McFarlane/Supplied Anglers Lodge Coromandel managing director, Aaron McFarlane.

“Longer term recovery works” such as under-slip repairs would mean people needed to be prepared for disrupted travel for some time.

“Other than State Highway 25A, Coromandel highways are open for locals, trucks and visitors, although the network is fragile and travel times will be longer than usual,” Waikato system manager, Cara Lauder said.

“Our advice to all road users is - take care, drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected. Drivers should allow enough space to stop safely if required. We ask everyone to keep themselves and road workers safe by adhering to temporary traffic management.”

In the meantime travellers are encouraged to check status updates on the Waka Kotahi website.