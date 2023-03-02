Missing Hamilton man James Ngawiki last seen more than a week ago

James Ngawiki, 27, doesn’t have his phone and didn’t take clothes from his Hamilton East house, police say.

Police are looking for Hamilton man James Ngawiki, who hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

The 27-year-old lives in Hamilton East and was last seen on Tuesday, February 21, a statement from police said.

Ngawiki has family in Whangamatā and Otāhuhu, Auckland.

He doesn’t have his mobile phone with him and hasn’t taken any clothes from his house.

The police spokesperson said Ngawiki’s family are concerned for his well-being and are keen for anyone who has seen him to contact police.

Anyone who has seen James or has information that may help police find him can ring 105 or send information via police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’, with file number 230225/2016.