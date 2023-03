A crane and a car collided on Ohaupo Rd.

Police attended the crash on Ohaupo Rd in Glenview at 2.30pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit, but they were not required.

The remains of a shattered windscreen could be seen on the pavement, but the road was not blocked.

The car that appeared to be involved ended up halfway through a fence.