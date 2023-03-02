Fiesty debate as city council staff ordered to seek another $6 million in cuts

The hunt for fresh budget cuts – mayor Paula Southgate and chief executive Lance Vervoort at Thursday’s Hamilton City Council meeting, where staff were directed to seek another $6 million in operating expenditure reductions for 2023-24.

City council staff have been ordered to seek another $6 million in cuts from next year's already slashed budget, as councillors try to reduce ratepayer pain in tough times and clamp down on increasing debt.

The decision at Thursday’s council hui came after an at-times feisty and impassioned discussion on the stressful impacts of cost rises on ratepayers during tough economic times.

Mayor Paula Southgate moved a motion – based on staff advice – seeking to set the rates rise for 2023-24 at an earlier target of 4.9%.

That would mean an extra $133 a year in rates for a median city property worth about $830,000.

The solutions proposed in Southgate’s motion would leave a balancing-the-books deficit of $17 million.

That compared to a massive $35 million feared last month – in the face of extra costs – but was still some $5 million higher than projected last year. Southgate wanted further work done on reducing costs generally before public consultation over next year’s annual plan.

But councillor Ewan Wilson moved an amendment for staff to seek a specific hard target of another $6 million in operating expenditure cuts to reduce the projected debt-funded deficit to $11 million, broadly in line with last year’s $12 million projection.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Ewan Wilson argued passionately that more work was needed to reduce debt and have the council living within its means – his amendment was supported 9-5, including by mayor Paula Southgate.

At one point, Wilson said he felt like inquisitorial TV lawyer Perry Mason while grilling staff to get clarity on $160 million-plus annual spending on payroll, contractors and consultants.

He said the proposal put forward by the mayor after staff advice indicated “their solution is we’re going to borrow more”.

“It compounds every year.”

Holding the line at a 4.9% rate rise was great but “we have to look at ourselves and say can we do better.”

“We’re sending you back to look for an extra $6 million”, Wilson said.

“At the end of the day this is about fiscal responsibility.”

Borrowing more was “dangerous”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Geoff Taylor wanted staff to look at “where our pain threshold as an organisation is”.

Supporting Wilson, councillor Geoff Taylor said ratepayers were facing challenging times and the council needed to look harder at itself over increasing debt. “So before we inflict such figures on our ratepayers...I want to see where our pain threshold as an organisation is.”

Normal people had to balance the books “otherwise they go hungry” and savings would cut debt.

“Otherwise it’s just on the never-never...we are in an absolutely incredible time of pain and discomfit.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Councilor Emma Pike said the council had to tighten its belt like everyone else.

The seconder of Wilson’s amendment, councillor Emma Pike, said everyone was having to tighten their belts and “council must do the same” and not just be “kicking it down the line...relying on debt to get through”.

Māori ward councillor Moko Tauariki also supported Wilson saying he was keen to avoid extra cost pressures on “our Māori families who are already suffering”.

Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf wasn’t in favour of cutting services “but our community is hurting” and voted for Wilson’s amendment.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate agreed the council needs to “re-prioritise”.

Southgate said she wasn’t uncomfortable with setting a $6 million target. She supported staff looking at consultancy fees and capital expenditure in particular. “We do need to re-prioritise.”

She also agreed the community faced shaky times in an inflationary environment. “It’s really biting hard on some families in particular.”

Wilson’s amendment passed 9-5, with Southgate supporting it.

Another amendment from councillor Sarah Thomson – seeking a rates rise of 6% to help the council adjust to changed circumstances and reduce debt, whilst also asking staff to look for cost cuts – was defeated.

Staff are due to report back in March with ideas for cutting an extra $6 million from the budget. Public consultation on the annual plan is due to start in April, ahead of its final adoption by the council mid-year.