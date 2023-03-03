Police swarm Hamilton home after gun sighting, person arrested

It was “quite dramatic” in Tramway Rd, Enderley, on Thursday evening, a woman who lives on the street said.

One person has been arrested after a gun sighting prompted police to swarm a Hamilton house.

Officers responded to the sighting of a firearm on Tramway Rd in Enderley at 7.30pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said – and a nearby resident described it as “quite dramatic”.

Police, including the armed offenders squad, “secured the address” and arrested one person.

That person was arrested and would appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday on a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

A woman who lives on Tramway Rd said police surrounded the house and blocked off the road – including her house.

“It was quite dramatic,” she said.

She said there was a stand-off with a megaphone, where officers were telling the person to come out with their hands up.

The woman said there was a heavy police presence, with about 15 police cars, a paddy wagon, and dog handlers.

“There was lots and lots going on.”

It wasn’t the first time that house had been targeted, she said. But she was glad everyone was safe.

The woman said people in the neighbourhood were looking out for each other after the incident.