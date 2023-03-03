Skateboard and scooter restrictions, street racer ban considered in north Waikato

Keeping scooters and skateboards off footpaths will help with safety, Waikato District Council’s Roger MacCulloch said (file photo).

A ban on skateboards and scooters on footpaths in the centre of north Waikato towns is on the cards.

And a car curfew for street racer trouble spots is also being proposed by the Waikato District Council.

The council was asking for the public’s thoughts on its Public Places and Traffic Bylaw, which aimed to protect the public from nuisance and to protect, promote and maintain public health and safety.

“By prohibiting the use of wheeled devices such as skateboards, scooters and rollerblades on footpaths, we believe it will help maintain the safety of people using footpaths within town centres and deter nuisance behaviour,” service delivery general manager Roger MacCulloch said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The intersection of Onion Rd and Holmes Rd in Horotiu is a popular boy racers spot (file photo).

“We also wanted to have consistent rules around riding horses on footpaths in towns, for the same reason.”

MacCulloch said the council also wanted to restrict vehicles on streets where frequent illegal racing was causing disruption and damage.

“Not only does this cause disturbance for residents and the public, it also costs ratepayers a significant amount to repair and clean up the damage they leave behind.

The proposed Light Motor Vehicle Prohibitions clause would mean the council could restrict vehicles weighing less than 3500kg from using certain roads between 9pm and 4am.

MacCulloch said this would give police more powers to issue infringements and to move people on if they were gathering on roads and creating problems.

Bruce Jarrett, 71, was punched in the head at the intersection of Meadway Rd and Kakaramea Rd after asking boy racers to move off the main route they were blocking (First published on January 13).

Problem streets would be identified over time, then added to the bylaw. Signs would go up on the streets to let people know.

“The restrictions would not apply to legitimate road users, such as people who own property or live there, their visitors or those who are on the road with legitimate reason, such as a maintenance service, taxi or Uber.”

The Waipā District Council was also proposing the ban on specific rural roads at night to stop street racers terrorising locals.

Traffic issues were previously included in the Public Places Bylaw, but they’ve been separated with the creation of a separate Traffic Bylaw.

The council is now asking the public for their thoughts.

“We felt it would make it easier for the community to understand the rules around traffic in the district if we had a separate bylaw.”

More information about the bylaws could be found online. Submissions close at 5pm on March 27 and can be made online or by filling out a form at council locations.