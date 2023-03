Police rushed to the crash on Ngati Maru highway, near Totara Valley Rd, around 2pm (file photo).

Two people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on a Thames highway.

Police rushed to the crash on Ngati Maru Highway, near Totara Valley Rd, about 2pm on Friday, a statement from police said.

One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately injured.

A helicopter was en route.

Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.