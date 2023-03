Police were called to a single-vehicle crashat 7.20pm on Maeroa Rd on Saturday (file photo).

One person is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Police were called to the crash at 7.20pm on Maeroa Rd on Saturday, a statement said.

The road was closed and traffic management was in place.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised. An investigation into what happened was ongoing.