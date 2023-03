Heavy rain or showers were expected from Sunday afternoon till Monday morning.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Rotorua and western Bay of Plenty.

Metservice said an active trough would move onto western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula from the east, bringing heavy rain or showers from Sunday afternoon till Monday morning, with possible thunderstorms and downpours.

There was uncertainty over rainfall amounts, but a heavy rain watch was in force from 3pm Sunday to 10am Monday.