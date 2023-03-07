'The stories behind the headstones': Recognising Raglan's departed generations

03032023 News Photo: TOM LEE/STUFF - Elizabeth Amoore author of 'The Stories behind the headstones' at Raglan cemetery.

Strolling through rows of carved monuments marking the graves of Raglan’s departed generations – each plot is a time capsule into the past.

Dozens of headstones sit amongst a placid green field at Raglan cemetery in the western Waikato beach town.

For Elizabeth Amoore every grave interred at the site has a story to be told, so the lives of those buried beneath “are not forgotten”.

The teacher turned amateur historian has traced the stories of over 100 headstones dating between 1860-1940 at Raglan cemetery and compiled them into a book set to be released this month.

“I have always been passionate about history,” Amoore said.

“We are losing so much of our history...a lot of people die and don’t pass it on and a records get lost, and we miss out on learning the importance of what these people gave to the area.”

From the oldest grave to the plot with the most gripping story, Amoore can recall them all.

“The first burial in the cemetery as far as I can ascertain was Duncan McArthur who died when he was five months old, in February 1862. Sadly his father died five months later aged 29 years and is buried beside him. Both are in unmarked graves.”

The mission to archive each headstone was no simple task.

There were headstones that had been masked by their age, whether it was erosion or the environment. Whereas other plots were marked by a plaque, by a bare slab of stone or without anything at all.

”There are so many interesting people in the cemetery, but it is not until you go through and start researching that you find out all these fascinating things about people,” she said.

One particular area of the project that intrigued Amoore was the minimal recording of women’s graves, a discovery she linked to the “social context” of the time.

Other graves revealed unfortunate circumstances of their owners’ deaths such as those who perished tragically or infants.

“There are deaths in the cemetery that were a result of illnesses back then that would be able to be cured today like pneumonia, dysentery and even starvation,” she said.

“Also because it wasn’t a church affiliated cemetery one of the interesting things was there were probably three people that committed suicide but if it had been a religious affiliated cemetery back then they wouldn’t have been buried there.”

Amoore hopes her efforts to archive the lives of those buried at Raglan cemetery will ensure they are remembered for generations to come.

”It’s not a sad place...it’s celebrating their lives more than being morbid about it, and it’s recognising them.”

“The stories behind the headstones” book launch will take place on March 16 at Raglan Museum, Te Whare Taonga o Whaingaroa.