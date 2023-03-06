Last driver past new Coromandel slip tells of 'sketchy' highway journey

Video shows the extent of the washout on SH25 on the Coromandel.

Heavy rain has battered Thames-Coromandel overnight, with a state highway washed out and firefighters rushing to flooded homes.

State Highway 25 was closed between Hikuai and Whangamatā due to a washout, NZTA said. There was no suitable detour.

Images of the damage show a significant portion of the road surface has fallen away down a slope and the road itself appears to have been undermined.

The closure further isolates the upper east coast of the peninsula following the closure of SH25A over the range.

At the crack of dawn on Monday, Jason Coers began his routine commute from Pauanui to Auckland.

He travelled along SH25, and at the first sign of a “wash-out”, sensed something was “sketchy”.

SUPPLIED The washout on SH25 north of Whangamata after heavy rainfall overnight on Sunday.

“I kind of noticed straight-away, there was quite a bit of wash across the road, when you get a lot of rain you can see the stones washed across the road...I could tell there had been a lot of rain,” Coers said.

“I thought it was going to be sketchy if I was even going to get to work because that road was already fragile anyway.”

At this time, SH25 had not yet been closed and once Coers reached the site of the slip, he was shocked to see part of the road had been eaten away.

The slip which looked like “A Pac man has come along and chewed it out” came into view with “no warning” Coers said, referencing the 80s comping video game character.

He said he didn’t have time to think twice and continued driving over.

“You could just see that it was really sharp in terms of what was cut out, so you knew it was significant,” he said.

“It’s actually chewed out under the road too, so it’s actually worse than it looks.”

Coers did what he could to warn oncoming cars by flashing his lights as he exited the area of the slip.

The deteriorating edges of the SH25 road were an alarming reminder of SH25a which was out of action for up to a year due to a major landslide that formed from cracks in the highway.

SUPPLIED The slip on State Highway 25 from below.

“When you look at how steep it is it just reminded me of SH25a, I was one of the last cars that got to go over that road and this one [SH25] has the same vibe about it,” he said.

“It’s not ideal.”

Meanwhile, firefighters received calls from about 10pm to 1.30am about flooded houses in Thames-Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

A Metservice heavy rain warning for the Coromandel Peninsula was in place from 10pm Sunday to 10am Monday.

People were told to expect 70 to 100mm of rain, especially in the east, but up to 150mm was possible in localised areas.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips were possible. Driving conditions could also be hazardous, Metservice warned.

There was also a severe thunderstorm watch in place till noon on Monday for the peninsula, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Thunderstorms, some severe, were expected – with heavy rain and hail.

This was expected to ease in western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, and eastern Waikato by early Monday morning, then elsewhere by midday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to seven flooded houses in Whangamatā, and 10 in Tauranga overnight.

Firefighters would try to pump water out of the houses, where possible.

They were also called to a tree down in Pukepoto in Thames-Coromandel at 1.22am.

Whangamatā chief fire officer Nigel Airey said a couple of the houses had water reach two-feet high in the basement.

Although damage was mostly garages and basements, water had also encroached on the homes of some out-of-towners.

There weren’t a lot of firefighters could do to help, he said. “But once its water damaged, it’s damaged.”

They would return to the homes on Monday to evaluate and see if water could be pumped out.

Airey said the main street of Whangamatā had been flooded, “but the front raced through pretty quickly”.

“The water table is so high so any heavy rain, straight away it gets into buildings. Backyards are pretty full again.”

He said the rain was “torrential” for about an hour and a half, but was constant all night.

Two fire truck loads of firefighters were out till about 2am, Airey said.