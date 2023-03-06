Road falls away on SH25 in 'another blow' for Coromandel Peninsula

Video shows the extent of the washout on SH25 on the Coromandel.

A Coromandel highway looks like Pac-Man “chewed it out” after heavy rain overnight on Sunday.

An estimated 70 to 100mm of rain added to a summer of weather batterings and blows to the peninsula’s roading network, washing out part of SH25 between Hikuai and Whangamatā and flooding homes.

One early commuter said it looked like “a Pac-Man has come along and chewed [SH25] out”, while another came around a bend and “the road was gone”.

The highway was closed until mid-afternoon on Monday, when light vehicles were allowed through. It’s hoped one lane can stay open while it’s repaired.

Getting around the Coromandel has been tricky enough of late, with the closure of the arterial SH25A route and slips, dropouts and debris on various local roads.

The slip on SH25 was “another blow for the district and highlights how fragile our roading network is at present,” said Thames-Coromandel District Council Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

Geotech experts were on site and Towler hoped one lane of the road could stay open until repairs were completed.

A significant portion of the road surface had fallen away down a slope and the road itself appeared to have been undermined.

Towler didn’t know when it would be fit for purpose again.

SUPPLIED The washout on SH25, north of Whangamatā, after heavy rainfall overnight on Sunday.

But he was confident that the much-anticipated Beach Hop event, which draws crowds of thousands, would still go ahead in a few weeks’ time.

Towler said the “organisers are pros” who had dealt with more than their fair share of curveballs and were working directly with Waka Kotahi.

The SH25 washout was an early morning shock for Jason Coers, who came upon the slip during his Pauanui-Auckland on Monday.

It came into view with “no warning” and looked like “a Pac-Man has come along and chewed it out”, Coers said, referencing the 80s video game character.

He was travelling before SH25 was closed and had earlier noticed “quite a bit of wash across the road”, indicating there had been a lot of rain.

“I thought it was going to be sketchy if I was even going to get to work because that road was already fragile anyway”.

He said he didn’t have time to think twice at the slip site, and continued driving over.

SUPPLIED The slip on State Highway 25 from below. Commuter Jason Coers said it was “chewed out under the road too”.

“You could just see that it was really sharp in terms of what was cut out, so you knew it was significant,” he said.

“It’s actually chewed out under the road too, so it’s actually worse than it looks.”

Coers said he had been one of the last cars over the now closed SH25A – which is expected to be out of action for up to a year – and “this one [SH25] has the same vibe about it”.

Coers tried to warn oncoming cars by flashing his lights as he left the area.

Johnny Grundling, who travels from Tairua to Thames each day for work, also had a close call on Monday morning about 5am.

“There were no cones, nothing... it was raining and still dark,” Grundling said.

“I came along the bend and next moment in front of me the road was gone, I had to react in a blink of an eye, swerving to the right. I was lucky there was no traffic.”

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson said Monday’s development heaps pressure on people on the peninsula who are already suffering.

“Business owners are already hanging on by the skin of their teeth and this is another blow.”

Some hadn’t made any money all summer, he said, and pressure needs to be on central government and Waka Kotahi to find solutions for strengthening the region’s roads.

”It only highlights the vulnerability of the alternative routes as we go into autumn and then winter,” he said.