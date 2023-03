Police rushed to the crash on Matangi Rd at 7.25am on Monday (file image).

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Police were called to the incident on Matangi Rd at 7.25am, a police spokesperson said, and St John responded in one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

One person was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The road is closed between Yumelody Lane and Bilsthorpe Lane.