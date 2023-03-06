Police seek witnesses to river pathway assault after woman injured

The woman was on an evening stroll along the Hamilton river pathway on Wednesday evening when she was confronted and injured (file photo.

Police are looking for witnesses of an assault on a Hamilton river pathway that left a woman injured and shaken.

The assault happened at the end of the river path walkway off Liverpool St about 7.10pm on Wednesday March 1, Hamilton City Central Intelligence Bureau Detective Sergeant Laura Kerwin said.

It was an alleged hate crime, where a woman “jumped out of a bush” and left a Hamilton woman with a concussion and broken bones.

Xun, who is of Chinese descent, told Stuff previously she strolled the river path most evenings but was ambushed on Wednesday evening by a woman who hurled dirt at her and said words to the effect of “go back to your country”.

Xun was “kicked in the back, and punched and kicked for 10 to 15 seconds”, her partner Arnav ​said.

The pair asked their surnames not be used for fear of further attacks.

The attacker took off towards the city centre, Arnav said, and Xun waited eight-and-a-half hours at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department with a fractured cheek bone, broken nose and a concussion.

Police said the offender was described as a female with light brown skin, dark eyes, about 170cm tall, of a medium build and aged around late 20s to early 30s.

She was wearing a tight white crop-top, tight black pants, black sports shoes and her hair was tied up.

Officers were also looking for witnesses of the attack, specifically a person who was cycling and helped the victim after the assault.

This person and any other witnesses were encouraged to come forward and speak to police.

Information could be shared by calling police on 105 or going online. People should reference the file number 230303/6441.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.