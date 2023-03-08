Mum concerned about 'dangerous' smoking at Hamilton playground with no smokefree signs

Olivia Jordan, 35, and her son Lowell, 1, often see people smoking or vaping at the Hamilton Lake playground.

Every time Olivia Jordan takes her 1-year-old to a Hamilton playground someone is vaping or smoking.

She’s only lived near the Hamilton Lake playground for a month, but every time they walk down to play someone will be vaping, and two thirds of the time someone will be smoking a cigarette.

Smoking and vaping is prohibited in Hamilton City Council owned parks, but there are no “no smoking” signs to be seen at the large playground.

However, the council says signs are on the way to go on the playground entry gates “soon”.

READ MORE:

* Mass clean-up job for Hamilton city following cyclone Dovi

* Vaping with nicotine more common than smoking among teens

* Covid-19: Hamilton playgrounds attract rule breakers



“We know that second hand smoke is dangerous,” Jordan said. “This is something we know is a risk.”

She once watched as someone stood on the artificial turf less than a metre from the enclosed infants playground and smoked a cigarette.

Tom Lee/Stuff Olivia Jordan has watched people smoke inside the enclosed playground designed for infants.

Jordan felt unable to approach people and ask them to stop or move along because there were no visible signs.

Instead, she moved her child away.

“This is an area for kids. It’s their space, it’s babies’ space. I don’t think we should take the risk,” she said.

“We should be doing better. We know the dangers.”

Jordan’s late husband died of gall-bladder cancer at 34 years old, when he’d previously been in great health.

The cancer spread to his lungs. She knew how awful it was first hand, and specifically remembered the horrible cough.

Tom Lee/Stuff Olivia Jordan felt unable to approach people about smoking when there was no signage saying it was prohibited.

“Ever since that happened I’ve been aware that random things can happen, but there are things you can do.

“Like you can wear your seatbelt. You can not smoke around children.”

The playground does have signs that warn parents to supervise their children, and others banning bicycles.

Jordan said she’d called the council twice to complain. They said, both times, they would look into it and someone would call her back.

She did not receive a call. At least, not until the day after Stuff contacted Hamilton City Council, when Jordan was told signs would be installed.

She said they did not give a time frame, just that it would happen.

Hamilton City Council parks and recreation unit manager Maria Barrie said, in a statement, smoking and vaping was prohibited in many public places.

This included the central city, council-owned buildings and facilities, transport spaces, parks, public buildings and open spaces.

“It is disappointing to hear that people are smoking in prohibited areas, especially where tamariki play,” she said.

“We ask that people do not smoke or vape at or near our playgrounds.”

Tom Lee/Stuff “We should be doing better. We know the dangers,” Olivia Jordan said about people smoking in playgrounds.

While there were currently no signs, Barrie asked that people applied common sense and considered the families and children who should not have to play around second-hand smoke.

Apart from Jordan, she said there had been no complaints about this in the last year.

“We do have some no smoking or vaping signs in production, scheduled to go on the playground entry gates soon.”

If people were concerned about smoking in prohibited areas, they should call the council, Barrie said.

“We will collaborate with key advocacy groups, including media, to help reinforce our smokefree and vapefree areas.”