Formal name change from Sonning to Opoia to be sought for carpark

Local Hamilton hapū Ngāti Wairere is to seek the formal changing of the name of the CBD’s city council-owned Sonning carpark to Opoia Pā.

Ngāti Wairere is mana whenua over the one-hectare site which has commuter parking for over 300 vehicles but is tipped as a potential site for high-rise apartments.

A statement said the hapū is strongly opposed to any such development as it will sit on the historic Opoia Pā site.

Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke said the council has provided paperwork to him to process a name change application.

Meanwhile, Puke said Ngāti Wairere continues its work on preparing a claim to the Waitangi Tribunal for the return of the land.

The council said last month the carpark can’t be covered by a Waitangi Tribunal recommendation for its return to local Māori because it is defined as private land.