The mayor who lives in a caravan to be closer to council HQ

The caravan saves Waikato District mayor Jacqui Church from two-plus hours of driving a day, because it’s near the council headquarters in Ngāruawāhia.

Jacqui Church’s caravan is parked in a Ngāruawāhia paddock and she wakes up each morning to the tune of Happy by Pharrell Williams.

The Waikato district mayor says to give the job 150% – as it deserves – she knew she would need to make big changes.

The drive from her self-described shack in Port Waikato to the council chambers was more than an hour each way.

So she’s moved into a caravan a few minutes down the road from the Ngāruawāhia headquarters to give herself more hours to dedicate to the job.

“I wanted to do my best and be close. The better I am, the more effective and efficient I would be,” Church said.

However, she’s also considering taking the caravan to different spots around the district during her term.

She was content with simplifying her life to achieve her goals as mayor and didn’t just wake up happy but also motivated.

“I want to get stuff done. It’s an honour. It really is.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The caravan is parked on Jacqui Church’s aunt and uncle’s land.

Church had been a councillor for nine years when she decided to run for mayor.

It was something she’d thought about for months before, and involved a conversation with her husband Colin about likely moving to Ngāruawāhia.

He was on board, she said, but it wasn’t until halfway through the election period when it sunk in.

“Wait, are you saying you’re going to live in Ngāruawāhia?,” he asked.

Tom Lee/Stuff The caravan is called The Unicorn and Church sometimes tells people it’s a tiny house.

Her aunt and uncle lived locally, so she moved in with them for a few months almost immediately after the election.

Colin Church worked at their Pukekohe food service business and remained in Port Waikato.

That was until two weeks ago, when the pair moved into the caravan – parked on Jacqui Church’s family’s land – together.

It had been hard to find a rental, so they up-sized a caravan they already owned and parked up on the grass.

She laughed as she said the caravan was an upgrade. It had insulation, whereas her Port Waikato bach didn’t.

Church said she sometimes told people it was a tiny house because she thought it sounded more fashionable.

“It’s a teeny tiny house – on wheels,” she laughed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mayor Jacqui Church now lives only a few minutes from the council chambers in Ngāruawāhia. Pictured is the town centre.

And it had made a world of difference.

She had gained at least two-and-a-half hours every day that she would otherwise have spent on the road.

It had proved helpful when Port Waikato was cut off by road and with no electricity after the recent storm.

She missed her wedding anniversary that weekend, but said she was grateful she was safe and able to keep fulfilling her mayoral duties.

Called The Unicorn, her caravan is small but well equipped.

It sported an almost full-sized fridge, microwave, a stove with hobs and a kitchen sink. It had couches and two single beds.

They were already living a minimalistic life in Port Waikato, she said. Except for her wardrobe. And her shoes.

She opened a cupboard on her husband’s side of the caravan to show it packed with heels. She admitted with a grin her own side was already full – and there were more under the bed.

Tom Lee/Stuff The caravan may yet make the trip to various Waikato District communities, Jacqui Church says. “I want to meet people.”

The caravan was parked by a garage formerly used as storage, but her aunt and uncle had cleaned and decked it out with couch.

“They are so supportive,” she said. “It’s humbling.”

While the Churches were still getting used to caravan life, Church said she was enjoying caravan it.

Her husband was travelling back and forth to Pukekohe daily, and had sacrificed a lot to support her.

“We are a team, and we make it work,” she said.

She’d thought about travelling the district in the caravan, and living briefly in different towns.

“I like the idea of being in the different communities. I want to meet people,” Church said.

It was powered by solar panels, so she could park up anywhere.

She wasn’t sure when and where yet, but watch this space – the mayor might end up in a community near you.