'Catastrophic' under-slip on Coromandel could take months to fix

SH25 on Tuesday between Hikuai and Opoutere on the Coromandel.

A “catastrophic” under-slip that ate away the key route along the Coromandel’s east coast could take months to fix.

Roading crews were still in response mode this week, cordoning off half of State Highway 25 and creating a temporary lane for light vehicles.

The slip ate into the second lane of the road with one commuter stating it looked like “a Pac-Man has come along and chewed it out”.

But the repair was not expected to be as dramatic as the severe failure of nearby SH25A over the range.

Waka Kotahi system manager Waikato Cara Lauder said Geotech and construction teams had been assessing the site to find the best solution.

It was likely going to involve a retaining structure with a speculative cost looking to be around $1 million.

SUPPLIED Video shows the extent of the washout on SH25 on the Coromandel.

Geological testing was set to take place at the end of the week and carry on into early next week.

“It’s all just been about getting a lane in away from the slip ... we’ve just been in response mode up until now, not actually building anything to fix it yet,” she said.

“[The cost] is not in the tens of millions, hopefully less than a million, but you would be wildly guessing at this stage,” she said.

Contractors had been addressing the damage to SH25 between Hikuai and Whangamatā since Monday after up to 150mm of rain triggered the collapse on Sunday evening.

Lauder said the road had been “slowly slipping away” but steadied on Wednesday night.

SUPPLIED The slip on SH25A over the Coromandel Peninsula range.

“With 25A, that whole entire area is built on fill whereas this bit of the road has actually cut into the bank ... so it’s not the same complexity,” said Lauder.

“If we can do something that is relatively quick to construct then we might go straight ahead and do that but if it’s going to take a couple of months we might look at whether we try and push further to get in a wider area, so that we can get freight through.”

Waikato State Highways recovery manager Ben Buttimore said they were allowing “nature to take its course” after the “catastrophic collapse” and letting the water from the aquifers filter out of the now sodden soils.

In the meantime, contractors have cut into the bank and crafted a lane, allowing light vehicles to file through.

Buttimore said this was a temporary fix.

“It’s not built to a full compaction standard,” he said.

supplied Jo Wilton, regional manager of infrastructure development at Waka Kotahi is in charge of the SH25A rebuild project. Wilton is pictured looking around at progress getting tracks in for the geotech rig.

“We have been able to open [SH25] up to one lane of traffic under a stop/go arrangement by digging out an over slip that had come down ... we widened out the shoulder and reconstructed a water drain, and we have built a road pavement.”

Power company and emergency services were the only heavy vehicles allowed to pass.