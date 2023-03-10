Metre-plus flood threat to hundreds of Hamilton homes

Too much water at once – flash flooding in Dinsdale, Hamilton, in 2018.

Up to 500 Hamilton properties could face floodwaters a metre or more high in a 1-in-100-year storm event.

Those startling figures were in a briefing to city councillors in the wake of recent weather events that have battered the North Island.

We can expect larger events more often under climate change, the briefing was told.

A smaller, 1-in-10-year event, could still affect up to 100 homes.

But there’s a big gap in understanding how serious the predicted flooding would be for the homes – which are scattered throughout the city – because the council doesn’t know their floor heights.

READ MORE:

* City growth strategy gets go ahead despite flood-related concerns

* 'I want my life back': Flooded homeowners launch campaign for buy-out

* City set to back down on target of 70% of new housing from infill



“No one likes to see those kinds of numbers,” infrastructure and transport committee chairperson Angela O’Leary told Stuff on Thursday.

“We don’t know the actual floor heights, so we don’t know the actual tangible impact if we have a significant effect.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

“Are people’s lives actually at stake or are the floorboard heights enough? So having more information on that would be good.”

O’Leary planned to talk to staff about getting that data.

She said the concerning statistics at this week’s briefing came against a background of terrible flood-related images from the likes of Auckland and the East Coast.

It also followed frustration that new Government-mandated housing intensification rules for Hamilton and elsewhere could further raise flood risks, and there was no sign of the Government revisiting those rules in the light of recent flooding.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Councillors can't fully understand the impact without knowing the floor heights of affected homes, infrastructure and transport committee chairperson Angela O’Leary said.

The rough estimates for flooding risk in Hamilton at the briefing also suggested around 18,000 properties could face even minor flooding in a 1-in-100 year event, and another 2000 could face that in a 1-in-10 year event.

In an interview Thursday, council infrastructure engineer Andrea Phillips said homes that could be affected by one metre-plus floodwaters were scattered throughout the city in pockets.

Most at-risk areas were identified in the district plan and, since 2020, there was data available on the council’s regularly updated Floodviewer tool.

Older areas of the city could potentially be more affected, particularly since stormwater pipes built in more modern times were bigger, Phillips said.

Aaron Radford/Supplied Another view of the flash flooding in Dinsdale in 2018.

She also said that floor levels for newer builds needed to have “freeboard” of between 150mm and 500mm above the estimated 1-in-100 floodwater height.

But she acknowledged the council didn’t know the freeboard heights of the up to 500 homes that could be affected by metre-plus floodwaters in a 1-in-100 year event.

“We don’t have easy access to floor-level data...so we have no idea of water getting in the house or not,” said Phillips.

The 500 properties estimate – rounded up “to be safe” and based on flood mapping of 70% of the city so far – included some in areas that may have had flood mitigation earthworks carried out more recently.

Also, about $19 million had been allocated by the council for flood management and analysis of risk was part of the work being done on that, she said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff “We’re never going to be able to out-pipe or out-manage these freak events,” councillor Ryan Hamilton said.

The council had recently been proactive in sending some 4000 letters to people in at-risk areas in the west of the city, but this had only prompted limited inquiries, she said.

”We would encourage anyone with concerns or questions to contact the council.”

Strategic growth and district plan committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton said Thursday the figures were “interesting” but “I don’t think there were any panic buttons pushed” just yet.

The council’s Plan Change 14 would take in potential extra flooding risk from more infill housing and “give us more nuance as to where to plan intensification in the city”.

But, he said: “We’re never going to be able to out-pipe or out-manage these freak events.”

More city council information is available https://hamilton.govt.nz/property-rates-and-building/district-plan/flood-mapping/