Young South Waikato women get inspired on International Women's Day

Top Kiwi sports people, company directors and local leaders in the South Waikato have got together to inspire the next generation of young women in honour of International Women's Day.

Last week, around 150 young women from three high schools across the South Waikato got to hear from 18 successful local women at the Tokoroa Events Centre.

Students firstly heard from Kate Searancke (Ngāti Maniapoto), a lawyer and newly appointed director of the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT), and then spent the morning in small groups hearing from 18 other inspiring women as they shared their keys to success.

Searancke was born and raised in the Waikato and has spent most of her professional career working in large corporate law firms in Auckland and Sydney.

READ MORE:

* Tokoroa gets a taste of top-level mountain biking with the Tineli Volcanic Epic

* Locals moving safety barriers on Waikato rail crossing despite warnings

* Big changes at the top for South Waikato Investment Fund Trust



She returned to the Waikato to join Tompkins Wake in 2014 and lives in Tamahere with her two children and extended whānau.

Searancke said she was committed to serving the South Waikato district and recently took up a role as a director of SWIFT, helping with the growth and development of businesses in the region.

Closing the event was Lanita Ririnui, a mother, screen industry consultant, and content development executive, who has a strong understanding of culture, strategy, and storytelling.

South Waikato District Council chief executive Susan Law said she was thrilled to be celebrating International Women’s Day with Year 11 high school students from around the district.

Supplied/Waikato Times Kate Searancke, left, with South Waikato District Council communications advisor Brooke Sullivan.

“It’s a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the successful women from the district where they can encourage and inspire students while teaching them about a variety of career paths.”

The event was co-funded by SWIFT, a community-owned economic development fund dedicated to the growth and development of business in the South Waikato.

SWIFT chief executive Amanda Hema said it was heartwarming so many talented women, ranging from sportswomen to television producers, lawyers, businesspeople and social change agents were willing to share their experiences to inspire the next generation.

Also joining the event as speakers were South Waikato councillor Marie Farrell, the South Waikato Impact Hub’s Nanise Ginnen, Soteria leramia from the Kudos Science Trust, Sally Hastie from Riverside Adventures, Chelsea Semple from the New Zealand Rugby Union and Makea Piahana from Pou Systems.