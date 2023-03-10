Whangamatā locals fear 'big trouble' if second SH25 under-slip gives way

Footage of the work being done on SH25 between Opoutere and Hikuai.

Angst is brewing amongst Whangamatā locals, who say they will end up in “big trouble” if an under-slip at the southern end of the vital SH25 route gives way.

Residents of the Coromandel peninsula town have been eye-balling the under-slip between Waihi and Whiritoa.

They fear they could be cut off at both ends if the southern end took a turn like the catastrophic under-slip between Hikuai and Opoutere.

But officials say it is being closely monitored and was not a hazard to commuters.

The northern end of SH25 between Hikuai and Opoutere on the Coromandel.

One resident said SH25 was the “one way in and out” of Whangamatā.

The road was already damaged, they said and if something went wrong locals would be at a loss.

Despite the annual Beach Hop event fast approaching and businesses calling out for visitors, some concerned locals were more inclined to say “no to Beach Hop” in case further traffic flow put the road at risk.

“Being a local, I am just worried if there is no way in or out then we will be in big trouble,” the resident said.

“I know Beach Hop is really helpful to local small businesses but if there is no road than small businesses will suffer more.

Another resident echoed the same concern.

“Us locals living in Hikuai and surrounding areas are going to be cut off from Whangamata soon if our roads keep falling away.”

Whangamatā councillor and Deputy Mayor for Thames-Coromandel District council, Terry Walker said he had driven over the southern under-slip.

The slip at the summit of SH25A.

The concerns raised were legitimate, Walker said, given the extent of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and multiple storms prior.

He understood the anxiety building up amongst locals, but he assured people that roading crews were keeping a close eye on the under-slip.

“Everybody is very concerned, I think [road conditions] is the number one issue on everybody’s lips.

“Waka Kotahi have monitored it and at the moment they’ve got no issues in terms of addressing it and making it passable for cars.”

Walker said the information he received from officials about the upcoming Beach Hop event was that it should continue and the road conditions are suitable for “a lot of vehicles”.

“That road is a key road to us and we certainly want to have as much resilience and as possible, and we have conveyed that message to Waka Kotahi who are on board with it 100%.

WhangamatÄ councillor and Deputy Mayor for Thames-Coromandel District council, Terry Walker.

Waka Kotahi labelled the under-slip at the southern end of the road as “medium risk”.

“Medium risk” meant the road would need to be addressed, but it wasn’t an urgent fix as there were around 150 slips across the region with not a single one fully repaired.

On Friday roading crews assessed the site for a second time since Febuary 16 and confirmed no further movement had occurred, Waka Kotahi system manager Waikato Cara Lauder said.

“There is a lot of anxiety out there obviously with the state of the roads...so we certainly are aware of the site,” said Lauder.

“We’re definitely not ignoring it, and we definitely know it needs dealing with.”

Lauder said the repair job to fix the southern under-slip on SH25 would be “relatively simple” and would involve strengthening the retaining wall beside the shoulder of the road and making it more robust.

Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayor, Len Salt said council had been notified of five parts of the Coromandel that have slips that are being watched really closely, that were classified as high priority.

SH25 and the badly damaged SH25A arterial route were among the five.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits Thames with Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt. They visit and red-sticker house 312 Thames Coast Rd and a slip on the Tapu Coroglen Rd.

But Salt said it had been confirmed that there were “no impediments” to fixing SH25A, it was just a matter of finding the best option.

“I think people being anxious and the anxiety around the potential for further slips and road closures is a natural state and we as a council and myself as a mayor, we share those anxieties,” Salt said.

“Waka Kotahi are confident that in the state we are in with the current weather situation that those slips ar in a state where they are okay to be used.”