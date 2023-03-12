Steampunk community meets up at Hamilton's Frankton Thunder festival

Mick and Lindsey Morgan travelled from Tauranga to attend Frankton Thunder in Hamilton.

A “hippy of the 1800s”, steampunk aficionados and folks with a passion for the 40s were among the crowd for Frankton Thunder.

For Lindsey Morgan, the automotive and community festival that spreads through Hamilton’s Frankton Village is all about the atmosphere and community.

She and husband Mick had travelled from Tauranga to connect with a big “family” of people who’d known each other for years and came together for the events like this.

“It's a way for the steampunk community to meet up.”

READ MORE:

* Well done Taranaki - $56,000 raised for a new baby incubator in three weeks

* Where to get help with food parcels and presents this Christmas



Tom Lee/Stuff Taran Southall was at Frankton Thunder with a collection of World War 2 guns.

It was also an opportunity to put on an alter ego, she said.

She usually dressed as a Victorian lady, so the steampunk get-up was a change in look.

“But I love all of this stuff,” she said.

Her costume was made solely of items obtained for free and took almost one day to put together, she said.

“I like to think of myself as a hippy of the 1800s.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Organising committee head Ken McGeady said a couple of thousand people attended Frankton Thunder.

The organising committee’s head Ken McGeady​ said Frankton Thunder was launched seven years ago, but was unable to go ahead last year because of Covid-19.

“It’s really really great to be back,” he said.

He described the event as tremendous, and said the turn-out was a lot better than last time.

He estimated that a couple of thousand of people attended.

Tom Lee/Stuff A man known as Crazy Smurf at the Frankton Thunder.

“I’m really pleased with it. Everyone is positive and enjoying what they see and do.

“That’s what it's all about.”

He said there were stalls from as far as Rotorua and Northland and selling everything from leather goods, steampunk paraphernalia and automotive collectables.

There were also classic, vintage, and specialist vehicles, military displays, bikes and electric vehicles.

It was the small businesses lining the streets of the Frankton Village that Jenna Gilling and Gabrielle Weilert loved.

Tom Lee/Stuff Jenna Gilling and Gabrielle Weilert love the 40s and dressing up.

It was “stuff you don’t find anywhere else”, Weilert said. “It’s awesome.”

The pair loved the 40s and dressing up.

Gilling’s older siblings did World War 2 reenacting – with her older brothers playing Kiwi soldiers and her sister as a war nurse on Armistice Day in Cambridge.

She’d attended herself a few times.

“We thought we should have been born in that era,” Gilling said, with a smile.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kathryn McGregor and Sheryl McFarlane attended Frankton Thunder with the Waipā Steamers.

Kathryn McGregor and Sheryl MacFarlane were at the event with a group from the Waipā Steamers.

MacFarlane said she loved the Edwardian, Victorian and Steam eras.

It could take weeks or even months to make their costumes, she said.

“It’s our form of creativity,” she said. “It’s a heck of a lot of fun.”