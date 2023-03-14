Highway between Hamilton and Raglan closing to retreive truck that rolled off road

State Highway 23 will be closed near Te Uku for a few hours on Wednesday to retrieve a truck.

A section of highway between Hamilton and Raglan will be closed on Wednesday to retrieve a concrete truck that rolled off the road.

State Highway 23 would be closed near Te Uku for a few hours on March 15 to pull out the truck that rolled last week, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

The road would be closed from 10am, and was expected to reopen around 2pm.

Cordons would be in place from the east and west end of Okete Rd, with traffic detoured along this road.

Motorists should expect an additional 10 to 20 minutes of travel time.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, this work may be postponed.