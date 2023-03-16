At least five students excluded from remote school in wake of brawl, bullying allegations

A remote area school is under fire after a number of serious incidents – including a stabbing, a brawl and allegations of bullying.

A group of at least five students at the school in Coromandel township have been formally told they must leave the school this month after a fight broke out over a student who it is alleged had been bullied by others.

The incident follows a stabbing at the school last year in February when a student was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being assaulted outside the school gates. A youth was later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Thames Youth Court in September 2022.

Families unhappy with the school’s response to recent events have complained to the school - which has a roll of around 200 for students aged 5 to 16 – with some planning to take it up with police and the Ombudsman, it is understood.

One father, Oreon Kee, has gone public with his concerns, posting on social media, after he says the school principal ignored his email, urging people to “speak up”.

In a note to the community as well as on the school’s Facebook page, Kee said he was making a formal complaint about recent events and encouraged others to do the same.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Ministry of Education was told of several incidents on school grounds (file photo).

Kee said he was not angry at the children, but “at the adults who knew and did nothing”.

“Our children deserve better. As an absolute bare minimum, our children deserve to feel like school is a safe space. Because for some, it may be the only safe space they have.”

In a complaint letter to the board of trustees, he said that the school management had failed in its legal obligations to provide rangatahi with an environment that was “safe, inclusive, and free from racism, discrimination, and bullying”.

Board of trustees chair, Abby Morgan, said in an interview that the board was investigating his concerns.

It’s understood the brawl broke out when an older teenager came to the school in relation to allegations of bullying.

Morgan did not answer specific questions about the brawl, citing student privacy.

“Supporting our students is paramount. We have a board-funded counsellor available for all students, as well as additional board-funded support for staff. We are also working closely with local iwi as there is a recognition that these matters are the result of multifaceted and complex issues facing young people, families and the community.”

The school was consulting with the Ministry of Education about further strategies to support students.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to act according to legislation and Ministry of Education and New Zealand School Trustees Association advice, as well as in the best interests of our wider student body, individual students and our community.”

Stuff Students involved in the incident have been through a disciplinary process with some ordered to leave the school.

In a note to parents on March 10, Morgan referred to these concerns, after Kee had gone public with his, acknowledging “speculation and commentary in the community and online about a serious incident that our school has been working through over the past couple of weeks”.

Disciplinary processes resulted in “strong action which we believe is in line with all the information we are privy to about this incident,” she said.

Members of the school community have also shared concerns about the incidents, both in response to the board’s comments on the school Facebook page, and to Stuff. Parental concerns included the fact that the school is the only option in the area, so people would have to move if they didn’t want their children to go there, or if their children had been excluded.

Under Ministry of Education terminology, exclusion is the term for formally removing a child under 16 from school, whereas expulsion is used for those over 16. Both are the most severe discipline a school board can choose. Under both, the child must leave the school and other schools or kura do not have to accept children who have been excluded or expelled.

Ministry of Education hautū Te Tai Whenua (central deputy secretary) Jocelyn Mikaere said the ministry had been advised of several incidents which occurred on the school grounds and action taken by the board as a result.

“We are also aware the principal has been dealing with a number of concerns raised by parents, and these are being worked through as per the school’s complaints/concerns policy.”

The ministry had received one formal complaint about the school in the last two years.

An offer of assistance from the ministry’s learning support team has been accepted by the school, she said.