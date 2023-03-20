Tweaks to Hamilton heritage areas plan prompt consultation concerns

Hydrologist David Whyte – outside his partner’s Fairfield home – says the changes are significant and he’s worried people won't be adequately consulted (file photo).

A consultancy firm is recommending significant tweaks to its earlier proposed "historic heritage areas" for Hamilton.

These areas, or HHAs, face building and design-related restrictions under the city council's contentious Plan Change 9 (PC9) proposal.

The suggestions from Auckland consultancy firm Richard Knott Limited would mean dropping two previously proposed heritage areas but adding two more in Claudelands and Frankton, and expanding others.

Hydrologist David Whyte – whose partner’s property in Oxford St East, Fairfield is caught up in a proposed “railways cottages” HHA – is concerned the general public won’t be adequately consulted over the tweaks, despite them being significant.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton eyes new rules to safeguard heritage, nature from housing intensification

* Split views on new heritage proposal for Hamilton

* Call that heritage? How Hamilton tackles its history



Richard Knott Limited (RKL) last year recommended 32 HHAs for Hamilton’s district plan.

Three “themes” covering areas with historic heritage significance for growth and change in the city were previously identified, including the likes of railway worker suburbs, state housing schemes and the impacts of private cars.

In a new “addendum” report this month, following public submissions last year and peer reviews, RKL recommends dropping two proposed heritage areas in Marama St, Frankton and Oxford St West in Fairfield. That’s due to recent demolition and approved demolitions “which significantly impacts their integrity”.

RKL also suggests two new areas at the Claudelands commercial centre (including Grey St from Claudelands Rd to south of Te Aroha St) and the Frankton commercial centre (Commerce St from Kent St to High St only).

Expansion of a number of other HHAs are recommended, as well as a new “development period” definition of how historic heritage areas are identified.

Whyte and others – including the housing minister and state agency Kāinga Ora – have previously raised wide-ranging concerns about the HHAs. Properties in a HHA are due to be protected from significant intensification and “inappropriate design”, and have restrictions on certain housing types.

On RKL’s latest addendum, Whyte believed the public should be formally notified of recommended changes if accepted by the council and an opportunity given to make new submissions.

“It would put everything on hold again,” for Plan Change 9, he told Stuff, adding he was confused by the value of changing the way HHAs were defined.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mark Davey, Hamilton’s city planning manager, says it’s now up to a hearings panel to consider proposed historic heritage areas.

The council wouldn’t comment on RKL’s proposed amendments or whether they should trigger fresh public notification and consultation, but said they would go to the hearings panel that will consider HHAs from May till June.

City planning manager Mark Davey also said that, after public submissions on PC9 in July last year, further submissions could be made last October.

“As part of the ‘further submissions’ process we took the extra step to notify owners of properties in further HHA areas put forward by submitters to make sure they had a chance to give their feedback.”

Previous submitters would also be able to appear before the hearings panel.

Whyte was concerned this would not include owners wanting to be heard on their properties being caught by RKL’s suggested changes.

But Davey said: “Ultimately it is now in the hands of the hearings panel to look at all the information provided and recommend an approach. It’s not for council to comment on the content of the reports or the [Resource Management Act] process at this time.”

Whyte has raised his concerns with mayor Paula Southgate. An email from her office on Friday said she had elevated them to the chief executive’s office.