Dampness in flooring and walls from small leak in Waikato Hospital ED

A leak of an unknown liquid has caused dampness in the floors and walls in an area of the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital.

A “small” area was cordoned off last week, after staff noticed the leak, to enable investigation and repairs, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

Ten beds were temporarily out of service.

The cut pipe was identified and a temporary repair has been in place since Friday, while planning is underway for a permanent fix.

READ MORE:

* Rooftop ward green-lit at Wellington Hospital, work continues on leaky pipes

* Redundancies won’t reduce ED wait times at Middlemore – National

* The blue line is being stretched too thin to keep us safe



“It is too early to say what was contained in the leaking water as we are still waiting for the results of samples taken from the walls and flooring in addition to air samples that were sent for analysis,” the spokesperson said.

Healthcare workers in this area wore N95 masks as part of Covid-19 prevention control, so there was minimal risk to them from any potential exposure to micro-organisms.

Preliminary medical advice was that the risk to patients who had been in the affected area was also low.

All emergency department services remain open.