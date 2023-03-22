Hobbiton's rivers of gold flowing elsewhere - Matamata business owners

Hobbiton has been a boon for Matamata over the years.

“Scraping by” in the heart of Hobbiiton, some Matamata businesses say they are struggling due to low numbers of tourists visiting their famous town.

A cafe and dairy on the main strip, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the packed tourist buses are a thing of the past.

Hobbiton confirmed Covid-19 temporarily put a hold on trips into Matamata but said they would return in April.

The concerned business owners said tourists hadn't been coming to Matamata as they had in the past and they feared it would become a “ghost town”.

The dairy owner said once upon a time they were getting many tourists from all over the world.

Busloads would visit the Hobbiton movie set and come through Matamata which had been their “bread and butter”.

STUFF A banquet feast, Bilbo's sword and writing desks are part of a Hobbiton film set accommodation offering in the Millhouse at only $10 per night.

But he believed visitors were now being transported from elsewhere, bypassing the town.

“These buses are going to Hamilton, and they are picking up a full rush of tourists and dropping them at Hobbiton, and they eat at the Hobbiton restaurant,” they said.

“For the last couple of months, it’s certainly stopped.”

Hobbiton had temporarily halted their Matamata and Rotorua services due to the pandemic, said Shayne Forrest, general manager for tourism at Hobbiton.

But it had always been their intention to see Matamata tours return once it became viable and the town remained the soul of Hobbiton.

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff Some businesses in Matamata say they’re yet to feel the benefits of tourists returning in the wake of Covid-19.

Bus and shuttle services in and out of Matamata were set to be re-introduced come April 1.

Furthermore, Matamata Chamber of Commerce head Steve Edwards said the numbers coming into the town had in fact increased rather than fallen.

The iSite visitor centre was seeing 200-300 people per day compared to 20-30 during Covid-19.

“Our numbers, visitor numbers have grown dramatically coming here and going to Hobbiton,” Edwards said.

Forrest said there weren’t regular tourists being transported from Hamilton besides package bookings.

“The situation from our point of view is we are very proud of our place in Matamata and if Matamata is doing well, Hobbiton is also doing well and vice versa,” Forrest said

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff Hobbiton tourists are usually picked up from the Matamata isite centre.

“We want to work closely with the town. It’s the first we’ve heard of these concerns but we look forward to engaging in conversation with them to see how we can move through it.”

With the borders open and Covid-19 restrictions no longer a hindrance, Edwards said international tourists in particular were flying through the door.

He thought perhaps the reason for the absence of visitors at some business was due to the type of business and what customers were looking for.

The cafe owner said “businesses are struggling” due to inflation and the cost of living.

Prices are rising and now is the time to have a boost in people coming through the town to ensure their doors could remain open with some businesses on the strip having folded already, the cafe owner said.

“They’re making this town to be a ghost town.

“We are scraping by and everything is going up.”

Supplied/Stuff Matamata Chamber of Commerce head Steve Edwards.

If the tourists were bypassing Matamata, it would have dire consequences and they wanted Hobbiton visitors to have “the choice” to visit.

“We were pretty steady up until Covid-19, lots of tourists around, but the population of this town is only limited so we depend a lot on tourists.

“Covid-19 happened and everything just flipped, although it has picked up since, it’s still not the same ... with the prices going up, the locals coming here has reduced.”

Forrest said they wanted to work closely with the town while the bus and shuttle services in and out of Matamata were set to be re-ignited come April 1.