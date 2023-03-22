Half of Hamilton city savings ideas secret, staff short of $6m target

The scene is set for a difficult discussion at Thursday’s city council meeting over the projected operating deficit.

City council staff have come up short after being ordered to chop $6 million from next year's operating deficit, bringing it down to $11 million.

Even then, staff themselves don’t support all the ideas and a senior councillor says some proposed cuts – currently secret – won’t be “palatable” to the public.

The improvements staff suggest amount to a $5.84 million reduction, the agenda for Thursday’s meeting says.

“Many of the options will have impacts on the delivery of programmes and services, and staff are not recommending these proposals,” a staff report says.

Some involve increasing revenue rather than reductions.

The public part of the report on options for reducing the deficit by $6 million in the 2023-24 annual plan budget includes $2.37 million in identified expenditure reductions and one extra revenue item.

But another $3.47 million of the proposed budget reduction is covered in a report for the public excluded section.

“This [open section] report, and a further report that is being considered in public excluded, set out the potential additional operating savings,” the report said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Some suggestions won’t be palatable to ratepayers, economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson said – they’re on the agenda for the public excluded part of the meeting.

The public list of 12 savings measures and one revenue increase doesn’t appear to suggest immediate big cuts to public services.

But the report said “additional options that are commercially sensitive” were in the public excluded section.

Economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson – who has helped lead the charge for the $6 million deficit reduction – said some items in public excluded would not be palatable to the public.

He had previously expressed concern that staff might recommend cuts that councillors wouldn’t want as a way of avoiding making savings.

“The cynic in me thought they might recommend this type of thing,” Wilson said Tuesday, without disclosing any of the public-excluded items.

The report says suggestions reflected councillors’ interest in “budget rationalisation” for payments to consultants, contractors and personnel.

But, overall, Wilson said he was disappointed in staff’s failure to come up with $6 million in reductions “particularly in areas of payroll, consultants and contractors”.

Stuff City council staff have suggested cuts – and one option for extra revenue – that would bring the deficit down by $5.84m, a report says (file photo).

However, he also said he remained hopeful that colleagues would support some of the measures outlined in the public excluded section.

Wilson said he would continue to push for a more substantial dividend during 2023-24 related to the council’s 50% share in Waikato Regional Airport Limited, which has been making bumper profits off the back of land sales and revaluations. This could help drive the deficit down as well, he said.

“I certainly will be proactively commenting that there is a heightened expectation [of a better dividend] due to their financial performance.”

The report says the council needs to decide on which of the identified additional savings it wants to include in the draft annual plan for community engagement ahead of a final decision on the budget in June.