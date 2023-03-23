A lasting gift to Ōtorohanga, from a farming family and a philanthropist

A block of 9.3 hectares will be gifted to the King Country town for a riding facility and community use (file photo).

A farm that’s been in the same family for a century will become a riding arena and community site thanks to a philanthropist.

After 108 years of Colin and Dianne Murphy’s family farming the King Country pastures, they will sell the land to Ōtorohanga’s John Oliver.

With the lease up on neighbouring paddocks, which belong to the Murphys, John Oliver would purchase the land on Mangawhero Road and gift the 9.3 hectares thereof to the Ōtorohanga District Council. The council would in turn provide the land for the use of the local Riding for the Disabled (RDA) branch and other community groups.

At the meeting, a BMX track and an arboretum were also mooted for the site.

READ MORE:

* More than 100 gannets found dead after high tides believed to have pummelled breeding colony

* Ōtorohanga dementia care unit to fill a gap in King Country aged care

* New indoor Christchurch netball, futsul centre to go at Ngā Puna Wai



Murphy spoke about the proposal in the public forum of an Ōtorohanga District Council meeting on Tuesday.

While some water would have to pass under the bridge before the plan comes to fruition, the gift would be part of a growing set of public donations made by private individuals to the town.

Recent examples include locals donating $3.2m towards an Ōtorohanga Medical Centre upgrade and a $3m gift to a new dementia unit in the town.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ōtorohanga benefactors Colin Murphy, left, and John Oliver, spoke about the plan at a council meeting.

Murphy said later that “while it is a gift, it will have an ongoing cost for the council and that was essentially what it [the submission] was about”.

The gift would be a lasting legacy and an opportunity for the Murphys to give back, he said.

“In essence, it is a block of land in perpetuity for Ōtorohanga for the benefit of activities and amenities.”