Sports clubs and trailers may help collect recycling while pick-ups on hold

Smart Environmental doesn’t have enough drivers for recycling pick-ups for about a fortnight, three Waikato councils were told (file photo).

Coromandel communities are looking at “calling in sports clubs and using trailers” tp get their recycling collected.

A “national shortage of drivers” and lingering Covid-19 infections have halted collection for about a fortnight in three Waikato districts: Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako and Hauraki .

Their contractor, Smart Environmental, caters to both the North and South Islands but is said to be affected by driver shortages and staff sick with Covid-19.

With collection times every fortnight, this would mean some households could be without waste collection for between two and four weeks.

READ MORE:

* Who is the man leading the environment ministry amid an escalating climate crisis?

* Recycle rort - Hamilton's $20k bins send 80% to tip

* Frail Coromandel roads see freight fleets and rubbish trucks downsize

* Rubbish bags out, wheelie bins in as Matamata-Piako District Council seeks to reduce waste



Residents either had to wait until collection restarted or get rid of their own waste at a transfer centre.

“A whole combination of factors” had led to the temporary halt, Thames-Coromandel District mayor Len Salt said.

“In some areas local communities are looking at stepping in and putting in some solutions – in other words, calling in sports clubs and using trailers – and our council have been able to facilitate some of this just to take some of the pressure off.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff “In some areas local communities are looking at stepping in,” Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said.

About 1000 bins would be impacted across the three towns in the Matamata-Piako District.

“Due to a national shortage of drivers and a wave of Covid among staff, Smart Environmental have advised they cannot provide recycling and glass collection for the next two weeks,” the council said.

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said there was likely a driver shortage across “many sectors” not only rubbish and recycling.

She said it was frustrating and disappointing that the contractor could not provide the waste collection service, but it was “beyond their control”.

“It all has a flow-on effect,” Wilcock said.

As well as shortages and Covid-19 infections, the closure of SH25A was also hampering collections.

The arterial route, along with a collection of others in the Coromandel region, had been severely impacted by cracks, slips and under-slips following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Trucks had to take detours, adding further delays.

Mark Taylor/Stuff With the Repco Beach Hop drawing people to the Thames-Coromandel District, the council is expecting to have more waste to deal with than usual. Pictured is the 2019 event (file photo).

Thames-Coromandel District council also had no kerbside recycling collections for the rest of March.

But with their popular Beach Hop event taking place this week, they were expecting more waste than usual.

“We can confirm that the Whangamatā transfer station will be operating under extended hours during the event,” Thames-Coromandel District Council said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams is hoping things will be back to normal by April 1.

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams got wind of the driver shortage last minute, he said, which had made it a rush to inform residents.

Regular collection services were expected to recommence from April 1.

“It impacts just about the entire district that gets a rubbish and recycling collection,” Adams said.

“We’ve just put some mitigations in place, we’ve opened up the transfer stations an hour earlier, we’ve opened up transfer stations in Waihī...hopefully by April 1, things are back to normal.”

Residents across the three districts are being asked to not place recycling wheelie bins or glass crates on the kerbside over next two weeks but instead to take it to their nearest transfer station.

Smart Environmental has been approached for comment.