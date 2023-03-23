Hamilton Gardens entry to rise as councillors look to fill $6m budget hole

The non-resident entry price to Hamilton Gardens are set to double to $20 from next year in a bid to reap another $320,000 to help reduce the city council’s deficit.

City councillors have only managed to carve off just over half of the targetted $6 million in budget deficit cuts they need – and are hoping more money might sprout from Hamilton Gardens to help to balance the books.

And, at their Thursday meeting, they decided a significant chunk of the $3.13 million agreed – some $320,000 – should flow from doubling the non-resident entry fee into Hamilton Gardens to $20.

However, councillors largely shied away from frontline services and events-related reductions.

Economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson had led the charge to slash $6 million from the draft annual plan deficit to get it down to $11 million.

Stephen Ward/Stuff A close eye on the well-being of future ratepayers – councillor Sarah Thomson spoke at the council meeting while breastfeeding new baby Stevie on Thursday.

He was grateful that – after wide-ranging discussions – councillors unanimously agreed to $3.13 million in cuts and the extra revenue but still felt he’d failed somewhat.

His drive had been motivated to get the deficit down to around earlier projected levels.

But, overall, Wilson was “giving myself a C-minus” for achievement over Thursday’s reduction.

Celebrating over $3 million wasn’t really appropriate, he said.

“We still can’t balance our books.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Ewan Wilsononly gave himself a C-minus for his efforts to drive down the deficit.

Mayor Paula Southgate – noting that the proposed rates rise remained at 4.9% during a cost of living crisis – felt councillors had followed a good process to slice more than $3 million off the draft budget.

But she said “tomorrow we pay for what we spend today”, a reference to the fact that deficits have to be funded by debt.

“We do need to balance the books,” Southgate said, her comments strongly supported by her deputy Angela O’Leary.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate wants more work done to balance the council’s books and thinks the next long term plan process is a chance for a “deeper dive” on that.

The Hamilton Gardens entry price rise had initially been on the public excluded (PX) part of the agenda before being released after the hui.

Two other big items from the PX section also disclosed after the meeting included reducing cybersecurity spending by $250,000 and $500,000 in extra savings from vacancies not being filled. All up, items from PX are due to have a $1.12 million impact on the books.

PX ideas rejected included cutting major events sponsorship (such as for Balloons over Waikato) by $360,000, reducing Matariki-related funding by $100,000 and slashing the CBD “activation” fund by $100,000.

Balloons over Waikato The council voted not to chop sponsorship support for Balloons Over Waikato.

A range of other agenda open section items totalling $1.91 million – which don’t appear to have an immediate direct effect on frontline services – were also agreed.

However, councillor Sarah Thomson was concerned at a $500,000 reduction in the council’s automation programme, given its potential to generate savings. She urged staff to come back to the governance arm if this caused problems.

Also, councillors rejected cutting $200,000 from the transport-related Access Hamilton strategy and halved to $100,000 a reduction in funds for big picture sub-regional planning.

Meanwhile, a $34 million reduction in capital expenditure - which has no impact in the operating deficit –was also approved.

A public engagement and submissions programme – at lower levels than some previous years – will be undertaken over the draft annual plan, supplemented by an extra $20,000 agreed at the meeting.

123rf.com The council’s debt to revenue ratio is said to be approaching its limits.

Councillors talked of doing more in future about debt levels and the need to look harder at spending as part of the 2024-34 long term plan (LTP) process.

”We need to continue to focus on efficiency through the LTP,” said Southgate.

“I expect a deeper dive.”

Councillor Emma Pike said the council’s debt to revenue ratio was getting too high and close to its limit.

“Times are tough and everyone is pinching their pennies, and it’s important that council shows some restraint.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Emma Pike said everyone is pinching their pennies and the council needed to show restraint.

Councillor Geoff Taylor said the $3.1 million deficit reduction felt a bit “hollow” and the council couldn’t pay off deficits unless it got back in surplus.

Taylor said the council shouldn’t try to “insulate” itself from economic realities faced by the public through the use of debt. “Unless you reduce that deficit you’re not being honest with the community.”

Thomson, however, declared herself very happy that the council was not looking at making “deep cuts” to public-facing services.