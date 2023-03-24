Person arrested after grievous assault in Hamilton

One person was injured and a man is due to appear in court charged with assault. (File)

A man has been arrested after assault in Hamilton on Friday afternoon that left one person seriously injured.

The assault took place at 12:30pm on Hazelwood avenue in Dinsdale. Police said one person received serious injuries.

The man, who is in his 40s, will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Saturday.

“Police attended a family harm call to an address ...at about 12.30pm,” police said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.”