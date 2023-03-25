The 'X factor Middle-earth inspired event' brought to life during the pandemic

An unexpected chance to run through the Shire has emerged in a new event, the Middle-Earth Halfling Marathon.

Fantasy fans and distance running lovers will meet for the second-ever Middle-earth Halfling Marathon on Saturday afternoon.

The marathon sees around 3000 visitors and over 1000 participants ascend onto the Shire at the Hobbiton movie set in the heart of Waikato.

Whether it is the 21.1km Halfling Marathon or ‘Eleventy-first’ 11.1km track, attendees have the chance to explore otherwise hard-to-reach areas of the Matamata site.

On Saturday the marathon took place for the second year running.

The marathon had been “a number of years” in the making, Shayne Forrest, general manager for tourism at Hobbiton said, before being brought to life during the pandemic with the first event taking place in 2022.

“It’s quite special for people to be able to get out there, deeper into Middle-earth and experience some of those more un-explored areas of the farm,” Forrest said.

“People have the opportunity to run out there and see those locations for themselves.”

Supplied The Middle-earth Halfling Marathon was launched in 2022.

Spanning 12 acres of “rolling hills” the acclaimed film set is decorated with dozens of hobbit themed fixtures.

Staff try to “change it up” each year with various characters scattered amongst the course including elves, dwarves, horses, hobbits and full-faced prosthetic orcs.

“It is a partnership between ourselves and our event partners...we obviously have the knowledge around Middle-earth and how to do those X factor Middle-earth inspired events, and they have the expertise in running some pretty slick events.”

The marathon attracts all walks of life with people often dressed head to toe in costumes inspired by the famed film trilogies.

A diverse range of participants take part from those who have never done running or walking events in their lives, to Olympians and ex-Olympians.

“It’s something our team always looks forward to because there’s just a really different market that comes in,” Forrest said.

Hobbiton Movie Set Tours has managed to stay on its feet over the past three years.

During the height of the pandemic restrictions the popular tourism attraction did have to scale down, cut staff and halt tours but they were gradually returning to normality, Forrest said.

The coming years were about “creating really special experiences” at the Hobbiton Movie set.

”Everything is just taking a bit of time, but we’re really happy with where we are at.

“Things are back quicker than we expected which is quite nice.”