Person dies after being struck by car in Ngāruawāhia

The incident took place on the corner of Great South Road and Newcastle Street, Ngaruawhaia.

A person has died after being struck by a car in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Emergency services received a report of an incident at 12:18pm where a person had been struck by a vehicle at a property on the corner of Great South Rd and Newcastle St.

The person was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, but had since died.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified and enquiries into the incident are underway.