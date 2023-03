The incident took place on the corner of Great South Road and Newcastle Street, Ngaruawhaia.

A person is in a critical condition after being struck by a car in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Emergency services received a report of an incident at 12:18pm where a person had been struck by a vehicle at a property on the corner of Great South Rd and Newcastle St.

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.