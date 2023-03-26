Police speak to Hamilton businessman after a suggestion three female councillors and others should be 'beaten'

Rod Bowman says he wasn’t serious when he talked about councillors being beaten, but he’s been spoken to by police.

Police have spoken to a Hamilton businessman after he suggested three female councillors and others like them should be taken behind the bike shed and have the “living s... beaten out of them”.

Rod Bowman, of Bowman Fine Arts in Dinsdale, said on Sunday that it wasn't meant as a serious threat.

Yet the councillors involved, and the mayor, are worried about that sort of language inciting people to violence.

Bowman, 77, said he “probably won’t use that phrase again” after a recent visit from police, who he says told him to avoid that language and certainly not to name people in the way he had.

“But it doesn’t negate me from using any other [phrase],” said Bowman, a former president of the Hamilton Residents and Ratepayers Association.

The saga started late last month when an email from Bowman about climate change went to a range of people, including three sitting male councillors.

It talks of “the likes of councillors Sarah Thomson, Louise Hutt, [Anna] Casey-Cox, with the rest of their council greenies throwing heaps of our hard-earned rates at climate change”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southghate says Rod Bownman’s language is not acceptable: “I won’t be tolerating attacks on my councillors of any sort.”

“Now they’re ruining us all financially, and should be taken behind the Bike Shed and have the living s... beaten out of them before they do too much damage.”

On the recent police visit to speak to him, Bowman said: “They basically just said don’t do it again, sort of thing and don’t mention names”.

He told Stuff he was being flippant and hadn’t meant any serious threat.

“[In] my day that sort of thing was commonly spoken of. It wasn’t actually factual. You didn’t do that.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Councillor Anna Casey-Cox, who visited Rod Bowman, says he felt his comment was just old-fashioned language and didn’t consider it a problem.

But Mayor Paula Southgate said she was concerned at three “lovely” women councillors, two of them new, being targetted in the email. She said as soon as she’d sighted it she wanted it referred to police.

“It’s not acceptable ... they’ve got to think about the impact it has on people on the other end.”

She was worried violent language could discourage people from standing for council.

“People are becoming more nasty. I won’t be tolerating attacks on my councillors of any sort.”

Casey-Cox, who visited Bowman in person to discuss the email, said he listened to her views but justified his comment as old-fashioned language. “He didn’t consider it a problem.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Councillor Louise Hutt says people can have differing views but shouldn’t incite violence.

Hutt said people were entitled to have different views “but it doesn’t mean they should encourage violence”.

The wording may be seen as not serious by some but “it’s hard to know what a perfect stranger would do or wouldn’t do”.

Thomson, who said she didn’t personally feel threatened, was worried such language could encourage people to act in a way “that could be dangerous”.

Stuff Councillor Sarah Thomson is worried the type of language Bowman used could inspire people to act in a “dangerous” way.

Meanwhile, councillor Andrew Bydder, who was sent the original email, said he told Bowman he wasn’t happy with it.

“The language was potentially inciting violence.”

Pointing to the Posie Parker fracas in Auckland and a poem he says suggests harm towards white people, he wanted “all sides” of politics to stop using language that could incite violence.

Chief executive Lance Vervoort was still awaiting a formal response from police but said he was concerned at an uptick in negative behaviour at council facilities over the past three years in the face of Covid-19 and other issues.

Taking personal safety precautions as public figures was being emphasised to councillors. “We tend to err on the side of caution.”