Whangamatā Beach Hop - 74 fines, 12 arrests, 20 drink drivers

The Whangamatā Beach Hop is a major event for the seaside town (file photo).

Almost all attendees at the Whangamatā Beach Hop behaved well this weekend but there were still 74 fines issued, 12 arrests and 20 drivers processed for excess breath alcohol.

The event returned to its traditional March timeslot this weekend.

“The event was well run, and the vast majority of participants were well-behaved and enjoyed a great weekend,” acting senior sergeant Niwha Jones said in a statement on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, 74 infringement notices issued for breaches of the liquor ban were issued, and twelve people were arrested on Saturday night for various disorder offences,” Jones said.

“Twenty drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

“This is unacceptable and disappointing for police.”

Jones said intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road and “despite a strong police presence some motorists still decided to take that risk”.