Ex-deputy challenges Hamilton mayor's claim city never considered leaving LGNZ

A handshake between mayor Paula Southgate and councillor Geoff Taylor at the latter’s swearing in after the election – now Taylor is criticising Southgate’s comments over Local Government NZ.

Former Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor is again at loggerheads with mayor Paula Southgate – this time over the latter’s comments on Auckland leaving sector body Local Government New Zealand.

Southgate said last week there has never been a formal consideration of Hamilton leaving LGNZ, even with recent budget cuts.

“It’s never been raised with us. We’ve never had that discussion. I have seen members of my council commenting if they see any value in it. But we’ve never had any requests to leave or not. I would strongly oppose it myself because of the great value it brings,” she told Stuff.

Taylor – who’s critical of LGNZ’s advocacy for councils – claimed Southgate “appears not to be telling the truth”.

He said that in November 2021 he put up a formal amendment at a council meeting to get staff to investigate “the impact of exiting LGNZ”.

That, he said, was lost 7-6 with Southgate voting against.

Southgate defended her LGNZ remarks, saying there was never a request to leave the organisation. Taylor had asked for an investigation of the issue but that motion was lost.

She was unhappy at any implication she wasn’t being truthful. “Let’s be true to the facts.”

Taylor claimed her response was “rubbish” as the council had considered the general issue when voting on the motion.

“I presumed she was just going to apologise for not telling the truth but obviously not.”

Taylor said there was no point in taking the matter further.

But he would consider bringing a recommendation that the council leave LGNZ.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton councillor Geoff Taylor questions the effectiveness of Local Government NZ, especially over Three Waters.

He questioned the effectiveness of LGNZ as a national advocate for councils, pointing to the previous agreement it struck with the Government over Three Waters.

LGNZ said it would not directly oppose making the reforms mandatory - for example, through a campaign - if that's what the government chose to do. Councils individually could still oppose such a move, however, and LGNZ could also express disappointment the government considered the mandatory approach necessary.

“It was a terrible deal,” said Taylor.

“Their one job is to represent the nation’s councils, and they didn’t do it.”