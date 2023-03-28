Amalgamation not on the agenda, says Waikato Mayoral Forum chair

There’s no appetite for councils formally joining at this point, says Waikato Mayoral Forum chairperson Toby Adams, the Hauraki mayor.

Waikato councils aren’t champing at the bit to amalgamate, the Waikato Mayoral Forum says – despite Hamilton floating the idea of one council to cover the city, Matamata-Piako, Waikato and Waipā districts.

Also, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is continuing to play down the prospect of any quick moves towards a sub-regional body.

Speaking after the mayoral forum’s meeting this week, chairperson and Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said the issue wasn’t formally on the agenda as had been suggested by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce, an advocate of discussing amalgamation.

But Adams said the subject did end up being discussed on Monday.

The consensus of the forum – made up of 10 local councils and the regional council – was it had no appetite at this point to raise the subject of amalgamation publicly, and the Auckland supercity model wasn’t for the Waikato.

“We’re happy to carry on with our current co-operative model,” Adams said.

Hamilton, in a submission to the national Review into the Future for Local Government had raised the idea of a unitary council, combining local and regional council powers, for the “Hamilton-Waikato” metropolitan sub-region.

“We’re not looking at a takeover, we’re looking at a partnership,” Southgate said at the time of the release of her council’s submission. Waikato District Council also gave qualified support to a possible sub-regional unitary body.

But Southgate indicated at this week’s meeting that she was mostly interested in greater sub-regional co-operation rather than any formal amalgamation, Adams said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says there’s no big push for a sub-regional unitary council at the moment but adds “we do need to co-operate and collaborate” better in the region.

Southgate said after the hui that she’d indicated it was too soon to think about any supercity for the Waikato.

“It’s far too early for any of that sort of conversation.”

She said local government’s focus was currently more on the likes of Three Waters and other reforms affecting the sector generally.

But, she added, “we do see that we need to co-operate and collaborate...as there will be pressure to do things in a more joined up way under local government reform”.

Also, within the next month mayors were planning on holding a workshop to discuss co-operation for the rest of the current council term.

“I’m hoping that we’ll find some really good ways of working together at the workshop.”

The review on the future of local government is due to make its final recommendations to the Government mid-year.