Decision on fix for SH25A's crater-sized slip due by May

A huge repair job is ahead after the washout of a 130m wide chunk of SH25A in the Coromandel. The road runs across the base of the peninsula. Video first published March 27 2023.

A decision on the best option for fixing the crater sized SH25A slip will be revealed in May, Waka Kotahi says.

On Monday Stuff was given a first-hand look at site of the broken arterial route in Thames-Coromandel district.

The 12km drive inland to the site of the slip revealed a windy route past mounds of dirt, fallen debris lining the roadside and crumbled cliff faces with trickling streams cascading down, a reminder of the deluge that swept away the peninsula’s main road last month.

READ MORE:

* We're on the road to... somewhere

* Storm damage to roads highlights the plight of getting medical care in rural communities

* Sports clubs and trailers may help collect recycling while pick-ups on hold

* Waka Kotahi eager to reconnect rural areas cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle



Contractors have been carrying out “geotechnical investigations” to decipher which of the three proposed options pitched for fixing the highway will be most suitable, all while a 9-12 month timeframe set by the agency, looms.

A bypassing road, a bridge or a freshly built road were the options being looked at.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF For Whangamatā mother Dianne Reihana, being trapped is untenable. Her son Mase, 7, has serious kidney disease.

The SH25A slip began with cracks in the road after Cyclone Hale in early January before worsening during a “long, wet, tough summer” with consecutive storms, including cyclone Gabrielle in February.

It had now expanded to a mammoth 130 m wide and 30 m deep.

With winter approaching, the threat of further rain and damp conditions was not far from the minds of those racing against the clock to restore access across the roading network in the Coromandel region.

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff A four span bridge made out of concrete or steel beams was one of the options proposed for fixing SH25A in Thames-Coromandel.

The site of the slip was still “very weak” and if exposed would be susceptible to further damage by future weather events.

Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery (Waikato/BoP) at Waka Kotahi, Jo Wilton, said there was no certainty when it came to the cost of the gigantic repair job.

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff Waka Kotahi Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery (Waikato/BoP), Jo Wilton (L) and Nathan McKenzie, lead Geotech engineer from BECA at the site of SH25A in Thames-Coromandel.

It would depend on which option would “work best” while taking into consideration, design, cost and the time it would take to build given contractors wanted a solution that could “be done fast”.

“The scale of this project for a slip is really substantial, the slip is bigger than a rugby field,” Wilton said.

“We’re looking at having a decision in May...we can build a resilient road...this is an unusual situation, but you can build the three options we’re looking at, in such a way that they won’t slip again, in the weather that we’ve suffered to date.”

The proof was in the pudding which in the case of SH25A was the soil and rock foundations.

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff SH25A in Thames-Coromandel.

Lead geotech engineer from BECA Nathan McKenzie said they were about two thirds of the way through geotech investigations which were expected to be complete this week.

Waka Kotahi alongside Higgins Contractors, and seismic experts from Perry Geotech and Pro-Drill, had been drilling multiple 50ml boreholes which drove around 20 metres into the ground.

This was to test the contents to find the most “stable and strong soil or rock” which would be able to hold the weight of a new structure without collapsing.

But it was no easy task given the land was “marginally stable” but not completely still.

Waka Kotahi/Stuff Soil samples taken from the foundations at SH25A.

“The geotech investigations are there to figure out what’s in the ground below, in the site we’ve got slip debris, we’ve got existing residual soils, and eventually we’ll go and find rocks.”

The three options proposed were a potential bypass road above the slip face which “travels through very hilly country”, a “four span bridge” made out of concrete or steel beams and thirdly a new road which would require a retaining wall.

Te Aorewa Rolleston/Stuff A track running up the hillside by the SH25A slip exhibits a bypass example for the repair project.

“Overall, each have their challenges, but the ground conditions will be a significant factor in determining the preferred option as well as the time required to get materials and resources to complete the construction,” Waka Kotahi said.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor, Len Salt said it would be a relief for the people of the Coromandel to have certainty about the best option for fixing the broken road.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames Coromandel District Mayor, Len Salt.

“We know many businesses are hurting right now, and we all appreciate the priority Waka Kotahi is giving to restore this vital transport lifeline,” Salt said.