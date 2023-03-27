Person flown to hospital following serious crash in Kaimai Ranges

Firefighters are at the scene of a serious crash in the Kaimai Ranges. (File photo)

One person has been flown to hospital after a truck and a van collided in the Kaimai Ranges on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Lower Kaimai on State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Mamaku Lookout just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency Northern said one person was trapped in a vehicle when firefighters arrived at the scene, which appeared to be on a windy area of the road.

Crews worked with the jaws of life to free the person before they were passed into the care of Hato Hone St John staff, he said.

A police spokesman said one person was seriously injured and the other sustained minor injures.

A helicopter was called to assist with taking one person to hospital, he said.

The vehicles continued to block the road as of 7.35pm, he said.

“Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.”