Preferred developer selected for area adjoining Victoria on the River

A preferred developer has been selected by Hamilton City Council to develop prime land next to the Victoria on the River precinct in the CBD.

The unnamed developer is currently in commercial negotiations with the council.

It’s likely to be several months before the outcome of those discussions is made public, a council statement said.

In late 2021, the council invited developers to complete a formal expression of interest in developing 242-266 Victoria St beside the river precinct.

The area includes a number of restaurants and bars.

A statement earlier this year said the council wanted a multi-storey mixed-use development on the site, including underground parking, ground and first floor retail, hospitality and commercial space.

Residential apartments would also be built on upper floors to encourage inner city living.

The council said then it had received interest from five separate developers within Hamilton and beyond.