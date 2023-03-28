Mencari the 'special soul' and world's oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Hamilton zoo

Hamilton Zoo’s long-term resident Mencari – the world’s oldest living Sumatran tiger on record at the time of her death – has been euthanised at 23 after her health deteriorated and she started “stumbling”.

Zoo director Baird Fleming said Tuesday she will be greatly missed.

“She was a special soul and a favourite amongst her keepers, who are feeling the loss deeply,” said Fleming.

Staff were “pretty broken up”.

He defended the decision to euthanise her saying she had reached the point where continuing her life would have caused her too much pain.

Sumatran tigers have a life expectancy of 15 years in the wild. While Mencari was considered “elderly”, she had remained active and in great condition until very recently, Fleming said.

But keepers had noticed a decline in her general wellbeing and that she wasn’t her usual “sassy self”, and she had shown signs of “stumbling” behaviour.

The vet team was called in and, after close monitoring and assessments over the last few days, the difficult decision was made to euthanise her.

Fleming said that recently Mencari had “started to show signs of a potential neurological issue, one that would not be recoverable from” and so she was euthanised at the point where carrying on would have been too painful for her.

It was not a rushed decision, he said. Other institutions had queried in recent times why she hadn’t been euthanised due to her age but the zoo’s approach had been to keep her alive if sensible.

“Age is not a disease, we look at the individual and treat the individual,” Fleming said.

Carnivore team leader Shane Fox said: “While we are definitely feeling the loss of Mencari, we take comfort that we were able to step in and ensure she did not suffer.”

After her birth at Wellington zoo, Mencari moved to Hamilton Zoo at 14 months old, with her siblings Jaka and Molek.

They were the first tigers to call Hamilton Zoo home and came as part of the Australasian breeding programme for the critically endangered Sumatran tiger.

Female tiger Sali and daughter Kirana remain at Hamilton Zoo.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered with less than 400 remaining in the wild on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Numbers continue to decline due to habitat loss from palm-oil deforestation and poaching. Zoos continue to play a crucial part in the conservation efforts of the critically endangered animals.