Man critically injured in workplace incident in Taupō
A man has been critically injured during a workplace incident involving a truck in Taupō.
Police were called to a workplace on Johnbrook Crescent at 12.50pm on Tuesday after reports that someone working on a truck had been injured, a statement said.
St John sent a helicopter and two ambulances to the scene. A spokesperson said paramedics assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.
WorkSafe said they had been notified and were making initial enquiries.
Fire and Emergency also attended and assisted police. The Serious Crash Unit were notified.