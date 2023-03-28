Man critically injured in workplace incident in Taupō

St John sent two ambulances and a helicopter to a workplace incident in Taupō (file photo).

A man has been critically injured during a workplace incident involving a truck in Taupō.

Police were called to a workplace on Johnbrook Crescent at 12.50pm on Tuesday after reports that someone working on a truck had been injured, a statement said.

St John sent a helicopter and two ambulances to the scene. A spokesperson said paramedics assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

WorkSafe said they had been notified and were making initial enquiries.

Fire and Emergency also attended and assisted police. The Serious Crash Unit were notified.