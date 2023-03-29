Hamilton housing restrictions 'red zoning', claims developer

Development at Peacocke to the city’s south, which adjoins some of the south-western suburbs facing new growth restrictions. The city council says Peacocke offers developers an alternative option.

New rules curbing housing growth in south-west Hamilton are being described by one developer as “the red zoning of some of the city”.

Another feels the new measures – due to wastewater infrastructure constraints – will have a “massive” impact on development in relevant suburbs and potentially elsewhere.

Crown agency Kāinga Ora – provider of more than 450 Hamilton homes over the last five years – says it’s still assessing the rules.

But Waikato regional director Mark Rawson already confirms “we will try to identify potential replacement projects for our pipeline in areas that are not affected by the capacity constraints”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kāinga Ora's Waikato regional director Mark Rawson says the agency is already looking at potential replacement projects in areas not affected by capacity constraints.

The new measures are designed to protect the environment by reducing current sewage spills from ageing pipes and other infrastructure during wet weather.

Last year, the council received 41 residential development subdivision consent applications in the south-west, 26 of which have been granted and 15 are being processed. Only two subdivision consent applications for that broad area have been made – both are still being processed.

But now Bader, Deanwell, Fitzroy, Glenview and Melville are defined as high-risk areas with “limited or no capacity” for development.

Parts of Claudelands, Fairfield, Hamilton East, Hillcrest and near the university are also being looked at “closely”, as well as small areas of St Andrews, Rototuna and Nawton.

For projects in high-risk areas, where no consent application has been made, the city council will consider infrastructure needs “and likely advise that service connections will not proceed until our investments can ease any capacity issues”.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Shops in the Hamilton suburb of Bader, now a “high-risk" area on the wastewater infrastructure front. There’s concern new rules will stifle housing growth there and other south-west suburbs, as well as a number of other city areas.

The “red zoning” comment – a reference to areas deemed undevelopable due, usually due to natural disaster risk – came from Assured Property chief executive John Kenel.​

He was concerned at new rules coming on top of earlier restrictions in heritage and significant natural areas. Those had already affected development on five of his properties.

“It’s getting really, really high risk to land bank property and get a pipeline of work [in place].”

Kenel understood council infrastructure funding problems but said: “It’s really tough. When are we going to sort this out?”

A better funding model for infrastructure was needed.

His firm had done a lot of work around Glenview and Melville and the new restrictions could affect business significantly.

Hamilton developer McQuarrie Group’s owner Steve Chatwin only heard about the changes after buying two properties in Glenview and Hillcrest recently.

“It would have been nice to have had more warning.”

He worried new restrictions could mean he’d have to sell them at a loss or “hang on and hope”.

Chatwin knew of developers recently buying a lot more in affected areas than he had.

Jason Cargo, Waikato managing director of BTW which assists developers, expected the new rules to have a significant impact in relevant areas. “That's exactly what they’re trying to do.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson is worried any clamp on housing growth in the south-west could affect funding for infrastructure development across the wider city.

Council economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson said it wasn’t helpful for growth if parts of the city were off limits for new housing for as long as two to four years under the new rules.

He was also worried they could reduce revenue from developer contributions, hurting growth generally.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Geoff Taylor has railed against what he perceives as an attempt to create a “left-wing nirvana” in the city through in intensification.

Councillor Geoff Taylor, a critic of housing intensification, said of the new rules: “This type of thing was always going to happen which makes one wonder why our council is so in love with infill housing and this left-wing nirvana of ‘the compact city’.”

Taylor said Hamilton couldn’t afford the level of infill planned because it can’t pay for the necessary infrastructure. He wants more purpose-built greenfield suburbs.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton’s infrastructure and transport committee chairperson Angela O'Leary wants the Government to do more to enable funding for infrastructure.

Infrastructure and transport committee chairperson Angela O’Leary was concerned Three Waters and other local government reform had distracted from fixing wastewater problems.

She said a better infrastructure funding model, rather than one mostly reliant on rates and borrowing, was needed.

Strategic growth and district plan committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton wanted more state help for infrastructure - not necessarily extra Government cash but new mechanisms to access funding that allowed the council to manage the likes of debt caps.

However, Hamilton hoped problems under the new rules could be avoided by steering developers to existing areas where growth could be accommodated.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Strategic growth and district plan committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton wants new “off balance sheet” funding for infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Waikato Regional Council, which monitors city council compliance with wastewater consent conditions, didn’t respond directly to a question about its level of concern over the south-west’s situation leading to more waterways contamination.

But resource use director Brent Sinclair said: ”We are aware of the challenges the city council is facing and acknowledge the focus they are putting into addressing this issue.”