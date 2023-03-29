Police investigating attempted abduction in Western Bay of Plenty

Police are investigating an attempted abduction in Western Bay of Plenty (file photo).

Officers were made aware of the attempted abduction at 4.12pm on Wednesday, a police statement said.

It happened off State Highway 29, near McLaren Falls.

Anyone with any information that might help was asked to contact police on 105, referencing the event number P054131755.

Police were particularly interested in information about a small blue car with dark windows.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.