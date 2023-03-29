Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Hamilton

Emergency services were called to the crash on Wairere Drive at around 8pm. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Hamilton, on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the incident on Wairere Drive in Hamilton East, about 8pm.

A person has been hit by a vehicle, a spokesperson said.

“One person received serious injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was closed, with diversions in place, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.