Thames-Coromandel DC to pay $10,000 to dad injured in bouncy castle collapse

Louwan van Rooyen broke both ankles in the fall in December 2020.

A council has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a dad who snapped both ankles after the inflatable slide he was atop of collapsed.

Louwan van Rooyen, a dad of three, was at the top of the overloaded slide at the Whangamatā Summer Festival Craft Markets on December 28 in 2020 when it suddenly deflated.

He’d since had 11 surgeries, but could still not stand for too long, crouch down, or run.

Judge Bill Lawson ordered the Thames Coromandel District Council to pay van Rooyen reparations at Tauranga District Court on Friday March 24 for its part in failing to keep people safe.

The council had authorised JTK Trustee Limited, trading as Fun Solutions, to operate the slide at the Whangamatā Summer Craft Markets on December 28 in 2020.

When the slide deflated, van Rooyen slid down and landed on both feet. He broke his right leg in three places, and the tibia and fibula of his left leg, and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Eleven other people, mostly children, also fell from the 12-metre platform – but only suffered minor injuries.

The operator of a giant inflatable slide was ordered to pay more than $400,000 for the incident at sentencing in Waihī District Court in August last year.

JTK Trustee Limited had to pay a fine of $350,000 and reparations of over $40,000 to van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen told the court in August he missed teaching one of his sons to play rugby, piggybacking each of them to their bedrooms before bed, and even just having them sit on his lap.

He said he was in pain every day, and doctors said it was likely he would have lifelong issues.

Now, Thames Coromandel District Council has now been ordered to pay van Rooyen for its failure to manage a shared risk.

“Over and above the operator’s obvious failures, the council plainly failed to do its due diligence on an operator with a poor safety record,” WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul West said.

WorkSafe found the slide operator had applied to the council using an old form which didn’t require confirmation the slide met safety standards.

A permit was given three days after the application, without the council doing any of the checks recommended by its staff.

Expert reports, after the incident, found the slide was electrically unsafe, had holes and seams which resulted in air leaks, and poor anchoring.

“Businesses and organisations that consent and permit events and equipment cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for health and safety when things go wrong.

“Whānau should have the confidence that public events they attend are being run in a safe manner,” West said.

Slide users could keep safe by looking for the AS 3533 label, which should be prominently displayed on inflatable slides from reputable manufacturers, and could ask the operator about their practices and how their equipment could be used safely.