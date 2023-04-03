Rumoured $40m figure for Founders Theatre refurb stirs up questions

More controversy is swirling over the future of Hamilton’s closed Founders Theatre, with suggestions a report will indicate revamping it could cost much more than proponents initially suggested.

Supporters of retaining Hamilton’s Founders Theatre are worried over a reported suggestion that it could cost up to $40 million to redevelop, rather than the $10 million previously floated.

Demolition is on hold while options for the future are explored. It’s feared any suggested $40 million price tag could increase city councillor and public resistance to keeping the theatre.

A meeting on the Theatre of the Impossible Trust’s projected $10m cost is due Tuesday - involving its architect, city council community and natural environment committee chairperson Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and councillor Andrew Bydder, an architectural designer. Other councillors have also been invited.

Bydder suggested Monday he’d heard the $40 million figure from deputy mayor Angela O’Leary but “as far as I can tell it’s just a rumour at the moment”.

O’Leary – a long-time supporter of retaining Founders – said she hadn’t suggested that figure directly to Bydder but confirmed she’d heard from staff that a report from council consultants Property Group could have a figure as high as $40 million.

Trust chair Margaret Evans said in an email she’d heard Property Group was due to report to the committee on 18 April and that its findings wouldn’t be released publicly till just before the hui.

“There’s chat that suggests $40 million will be required and ongoing pressure to immediately demolish Founders (from some?).”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Margaret Evans is advocating for Founders Theatre to be restored and turned into a public space. (This video was first published on December 16, 2021.)

Naidoo-Rauf said she couldn’t comment at this stage on figures in the confidential Property Group report, which looks at community facilities generally in the CBD as well as needs and gaps. It would form the basis for a staff report to the committee.

Bydder said he would argue for the Property Group report to be made available as soon as possible to help address the $40 million rumour.

Naidoo-Rauf said it was planned to have it publicly available at least three days before 18 April.

Bydder said his professional opinion was that there was no need to demolish the theatre but he remained open-minded as a councillor about how it should be redeveloped if the theatre was to stay.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Deputy mayor Angela O'Leary confirms she’s heard from staff that a report will suggest the Founders redevelopment could cost as much as $40 million.

He felt the public and councillors could be more resistant to retaining Founders if the $40 million figure was floated.

“I’m worried that $40 million is related to something different and not related to the Founders.”

Trust heritage consultant Neil Curgenven​ said he understood the $40 million figure had come from someone who’d supposedly sighted the report but thinks it may have been thrown in as a “red herring”.

He said qualified people had suggested “it could be done for around about $10 million” while local business heavyweight Robin Ratcliffe had suggested it could be redeveloped for less than that.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Andrew Bydder said he’d heard the $40m figure but thought it was “just a rumour at the moment”.

Naidoo-Rauf said it was hoped the report would help the committee recommend a course of action on community facilities to the full council, noting there would be funding restraints on what could be done.

In the past communities had had to use facilities that weren’t necessarily specifically designed for the communities’ needs, she said.

“We are looking at purpose-built facilities. We are well aware of the gaps that exist in our community.”

In September last year, the council agreed to halt demolition work on Founders following a motion by O’Leary and former councillor Dave Macpherson that the site be included in an analysis of potential community facilities.

That meant demolition was delayed till at least this year.

Evans has previously identified Ratcliffe and fellow business leader John Gallagher as potential private funders of Founders redevelopment.

Bydder said his understanding was that the trust was committed to funding its ideas from donors, meaning no net cost to the council.

Last year the council said it cost about $140,000 annually to have the closed theatre still sitting there.