Hamilton's 400m road to nowhere has residents questioning hold-up

The Te Wetini Dr extension is unopened more than five years after the project was started, and Rotokauri Rise residents are wondering why.

It looks complete, but the 400m piece of road that would speed up Famoss Hohipa-Wanoa’s commute is closed off – despite being several years late to materialise.

The 400m extension to Te Wetini Dr in northwest Hamilton promised to connect residents of the Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) led development at Rotokauri Rise on Taiatea Dr and Pukenga Ave with the Base, Wintec and Rotokauri Transport Centre.

Initially promised to be laid, sealed and operational by 2018 or 2019, the council’s general manager of deployment Chris Allan said in 2020: “This 400m road is the most challenging piece of infrastructure that I've ever had to deal with in my time in council because of the storm water issues”.

The road’s now in place but temporary fencing and plastic crash barriers still prevent its use.

For nearby residents who have lengthy commutes as a result of the road’s heavily delayed delivery, the situation is verging on laughable.

Famoss Hohipa-Wanoa​ (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) says that to get to his job at the Base, which he can see from his house, he must drive five-and-a-half kilometres, instead of roughly two kilometres if the road were open, ballooning his commute to up to half an hour.

“I have to go all the way around. It takes about ten minutes if there’s no traffic, half an hour if there’s busy traffic.”

Hohipa-Wanoa says that the dog-leg he uses instead of the Te Wetini Dr extension can add up to twenty minutes to his commute.

Hohipa-Wanoa says he occasionally walks the closed road instead.

“Sometimes I’ll walk down that way. It takes me about ten to twenty minutes to walk, so I’m assuming in a car it’ll be a five-minute drive,” he says, pointing.

Outside Hohipa-Wanoa’s house two bus stops sit idle, displaying placards for long-since established bus routes.

“That’s dumb because I catch the bus and have to go to the stop down the road. Then the bus takes me all the way into town, then out to the Base again. I’d prefer if it went straight to the Base then into town.”

That dog-leg can take more than an hour by some estimates.

Rotokauri Rise residents complained in 2020 that they'd been waiting three years for 400m road to be built.

Hohipa-Wanoa’s neighbour Juanre van Graan is also bemused.

“It would make it a lot easier once [the road’s] open... When I first moved here they were busy, but now nothing recently... They surely spent a lot of money, and it’s just sitting there.”

According to the Allen, while the city council has funded a portion of the road, the construction of the road rests with TGH, the developer of the subdivision.

In a statement prepared alongside TGH, he said “this project has seen Te Wetini Drive extended, from Akoranga Road to Taiatea Drive and has been delivered by the developer, Rotokauri Developments Ltd (RDL) / Tainui Group Holding (TGH), who are responsible for its completion. Council has funded a portion of the project and worked alongside the developer throughout the project”.

When asked why the delay was so long, Allen pointed to Covid lockdowns, delays, and labour and material shortages over the past two years.

“Delays have been outside the control of the contractors and developer leading the project”.

The road construction project also has what Allen terms “complex elements” that have hampered its on-time opening.

“The road has some complex elements, such as a future-proofed storm water culvert 5m deep under the road, coupled with challenging ground conditions during one of the wettest winter seasons (2022) on record made construction difficult and created delays at the end of the project,” he said.

Despite the lengthy delay, there is still no definite opening date for the completed portion of road.

“There is no confirmed opening date, but it’s expected to be ready for traffic and pedestrians in the next month, by early May,” Allen said.